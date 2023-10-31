KP PSC declares competitive exam result

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has declared the result of competitive examination for 95 posts of Provincial Management Officer (PMS) BPS-17 conducted in October 2022.

As per results, out of 32793 applicants only 6687 appeared in the competitive examination which is 20% of the total. Out of total candidates appeared in the written examination, 226 were declared qualified which is 3.3%.

All the qualified candidates will be called for psychological test followed by viva voce as per prescribed syllabus, says a press release, issued here on Monday, of the Public Service Commission.

List of qualified candidates and Detail Marks Certificates of failed candidates are also available on KP PSC website (www.kppsc.gov.pk).