Tuesday, October 31, 2023
KP PSC declares competitive exam result

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Peshawar

Peshawar  -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has declared the result of competitive examination for 95 posts of Provincial Management Officer (PMS) BPS-17 conducted in October 2022.

As per results, out of 32793 applicants only 6687 appeared in the competitive examination which is 20% of the total. Out of total candidates appeared in the written examination, 226 were declared qualified which is 3.3%. 

All the qualified candidates will be called for psychological test followed by viva voce as per prescribed syllabus, says a press release, issued here on Monday, of the Public Service Commission.

List of qualified candidates and Detail Marks Certificates of failed candidates are also available on KP PSC website (www.kppsc.gov.pk).

Our Staff Reporter

