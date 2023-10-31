Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore court sends PTI’s Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Lahore court sends PTI’s Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand
Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A local court on Monday sent former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced Parvez Elahi, also president of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf, before duty Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza on expiry of his physical remand term.

The ACE requested the court to extend Parvez Elahi’s physical remand for another 10 days. The ACE’s prosecutor argued that the candidates were appointed in violation of the merit in the Punjab Assembly, during Parvez Elahi’s tenure. He sub­mitted that the case was registered after inquiry.

He submitted that physical remand was required for recovery of Parvez Elahi’s mobile phone, and its forensic audit. He also submitted that all prepa­rations were in place to take Parvez Elahi to his house in Gujrat in connection with investigations but his health deteriorated and he was taken to the doctor. Now the investigation wanted to take him to his house in Gujrat, he added.

LDA seals another 36 properties

At this stage, Parvez Elahi’s counsel opposed the remand plea and requested the court to turn down it. The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the remand plea. However, later, the court sent Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand while announcing the re­served verdict.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023