Lahore records alarming levels of air pollution

LAHORE - As the weather changed, air pollution settled in the city, with Lahore rank­ing first in the list of air pollution. The average air quality index of the city was recorded at 445, with the high­est recorded at 494 on the AQI cant.

In Amir Town area, AQI is 447 while DHA Phase Eight air quality index is 421. Due to smog, problems such as irritation of nose, ear, throat, eyes and breathing problems started arising, medical experts said. Experts issued instructions regarding the in­creasing air pollution and advised the citizens to use masks and glasses.