LDA seals another 36 properties

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority on Monday sealed more than 3 dozen properties in New Muslim Town for non-payment of annual commercialization fee. The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning Zone One Ayesha Mutahir.
The properties sealed include private offices, private schools, bakeries, clinics, stores, etc. The sealed properties were defaulters of crores of rupees. Notices were issued several times to the sealed properties before the operation. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that indiscriminate operation is underway against illegal constructions/commercial activities, land grabbers mafia, encroachments and commercialization fee defaulters across the city.