LDA seals another 36 properties

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority on Mon­day sealed more than 3 dozen properties in New Muslim Town for non-payment of annual commercialization fee. The op­eration was supervised by Director Town Planning Zone One Ayesha Mutahir.

The properties sealed include private offices, private schools, bakeries, clin­ics, stores, etc. The sealed properties were defaulters of crores of rupees. Notices were issued several times to the sealed properties before the op­eration. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that indiscriminate operation is under­way against illegal constructions/com­mercial activities, land grabbers mafia, encroachments and commercialization fee defaulters across the city.