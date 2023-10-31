Lebanon PM says he’s working to avoid ‘war’ with Israel

BEIRUT-Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister said Monday he was working to ensure his country does not enter the Hamas-Israel war, even as Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging cross-border fire. Najib Mikati said he feared an escalation, with the border skirmishes stoking concerns that Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement could open a new front with Israel.

“I am doing my duty to prevent Lebanon from entering the war” raging further south, Mikati told AFP in an interview. Cash-strapped Lebanon is facing the possibility of war essentially leaderless, as political divisions have left the country without a president for a year, while Mikati has headed a caretaker cabinet for about a year and a half.

“Lebanon is in the eye of the storm,” he added. Mikati, who is on good terms with Hezbollah, said he has no “clear answer” about whether war loomed ahead, adding that “it depends on regional developments”.

In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a bloody conflict that left more than 1,200 people dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers. “For now Hezbollah has managed the situation rationally and wisely, and the rules of the game have remained constrained to certain limits,” Mikati said. “But at the same time I feel like I cannot reassure Lebanese” because the situation is still developing, he added.