LESCO detects 91 power pilfering connections on 52nd day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) de­tected a total of 91 con­nections from where the customers were pilfer­ing electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 52nd day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokes­man told media here Monday that the com­pany has also submitted FIR applications against 88 electricity thieves, out of which 66 FIRs have been registered in respective police sta­tions, while 9 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against elec­tricity thieves are being conducted on the di­rectives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is super­vising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of elec­tricity theft. The elec­tricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who fa­cilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 52nd consecu­tive day (Oct. 30) of anti-power theft cam­paign, the spokesman added, large agricultur­al and commercial con­sumers were also found involved in electric­ity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detec­tion units. Among the seized connections 01 was commercial, 01 ag­ricultural, 02 industrial and 87 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 190,925 units as detec­tion bill amounting to Rs 8.136 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 984,000 as detection bill against 19,702 units to an electric­ity pilferer in Sheikam area; Rs 700,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 1,500 to an­other customer stealing electricity on Feroz­wala; Rs 700,000 detec­tion bill against 40,000 units to another power thief in Mananwala; and Rs 237,600 as detection bill against 1,993 units to an electricity thief in Kasur. During the 52 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokes­man mentioned, the LE­SCO detected pilferage on 22,020 power con­nections and submit­ted 21,794 FIR applica­tions against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 21,068 FIRs have been registered, while 10,771 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 43,248,952 de­tection units worth Rs 1,873,019,444 to all the power pilferers.