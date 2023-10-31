Tuesday, October 31, 2023
LGS Red win U14 Central Park Football Event title

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
LAHORE   -  LGS Red secured a resounding 2-0 victory over Cen­tral Park, clinching the prestigious U14 Central Park Football Event 2023 at the Central Park Ground. 

The third-place match witnessed an intense battle, with LGS Green emerging victorious over Beaconhouse Green by a narrow margin of 7-6 in the penalty shootout. The semifinal clashes were equally thrilling, as LGS Red advanced to the finals by defeating Beaconhouse Green 3-2 in the penalty kicks. Central Park also secured a spot in the final, outperforming LGS Green with a 2-0 scoreline. 

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Col M Shahid Alam, who presented awards to the champions, runners-up, and outstanding perform­ers of the tournament. Before the commencement of the matches, Urban Developers Manager Sports Muhammad Kaleem inaugurated the event, setting the stage for an action-packed and memorable football competition.

