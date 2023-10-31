LHC orders de-sealing of Lal Havelli

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawal­pindi Bench on Monday ordered the de-sealing of Lal Havelli on the petition filed by Sheikh Sidique in the ownership dis­pute case sealed by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). According to details, the LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf while hearing the petition filed by the elder brother of the former in­terior minister Sheikh Rasheed remanded back the decision of ETPB and ordered to rehear the ownership case of Lal Havel­li. Meanwhile talking to the me­dia, Sheikh Rasheed said that Lal Havelli was a private prop­erty and the funerals of my par­ents and brothers took place here. Condemning the incidents of May 9, he praised the role of Pakistan Army for the stabili­ty of the country and said that Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and DG ISI Nadeem Anjum were the pride of nation.