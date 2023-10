The LPG domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg is being sold at the cheaper prices of Rs117.47 as the gas prices have been reduced by Rs10 per kg.

The new price of LPG per kg has been set at Rs251, resultantly the prices of 11.8 kg cylinder is set at Rs2962.17.

The news prices will be implemented from November 1.

It is pertinent to mention here, in October, the per kg LNG was being sold at Rs261 while the 11.8kg domestic cylinder was being sold at Rs3079.64.