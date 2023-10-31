Major problems in Pakistan

I’m writing to address a topic that has long been shrouded in silence and mystery while having a tremendous impact on the lives of many people in our society.

Since Pakistan’s inception, we have been grappling with prob­lems such as poverty, unemploy­ment, crime, the low status of women, early marriage, rape, and gender inequality. These social problems in Pakistan, if solved, could make life more comfortable and society more productive.

Unemployment is another major problem in Pakistan that the gov­ernment must address. Accord­ing to a survey, about 85% of our population is unemployed. Unem­ployment leads to many other ma­jor problems, such as illiteracy and poverty, especially for the youth. When they complete their educa­tion, they find no place where they can use their skills to serve their nation. Deteriorating economic conditions also lead to reduced in­vestment and lower job prospects.

The social problems of Pakistan, especially for the youth, lead to en­gagement in radical politics, crime, social insecurity, and drug abuse. Together, let’s break the chains of silence that have long stifled the debate on unemployment.

HAFIZA AYESHA ASIM,

Karachi.