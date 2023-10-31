Man dies, 14 injured as container overturns

ATTOCK - An Afghanistan-bound container overturned on GT Road near Hatian due to overspeeding. The accident resulted in one fatality and more than fourteen individuals sustaining multiple injuries. According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a container transporting Afghan refugee families and their belongings to Afghanistan rolled over near Hatian on GT Road within the jurisdiction of Hazro police station.

The accident occurred due to the driver’s overspeeding, which caused the vehicle to lose control and collide with an overhead bridge. As a result, one of the Afghan refugees died on the scene, while more than fourteen refugees onboard the container sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, four ambulances from Rescue 1122 and two other supporting vehicles reached the scene.

Rescue personnel, with the assistance of locals, evacuated the victims and transported them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro. The injured included women and children as well.