Market forces determine sugar price, not Cane Commissioner, millers tell LHC

LAHORE - A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of peti­tions, challenging the Punjab government’s notification au­thorising the Cane Commis­sioner to fix sugar prices, till November 7. The court sought more arguments from parties on the next hearing. The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Na­jafi, heard the petitions filed by sugar mills against the notifi­cation.During the proceedings, the counsel for sugar mills ar­gued that the cane commission­er could control sugar prices only whereas price controlling and price fixing were two dif­ferent things. The market forc­es determine the prices of sug­ar and the Cane Commissioner did not have any power in this regard, he added. He submit­ted that the Punjab government had given powers to the Cane Commissioner to fix sugar pric­es in violation of the rules. Sub­sequently, the bench adjourned further proceedings until No­vember 7 and sought more ar­guments from the parties. The caretaker Punjab government, through a notification on July 28, 2023, had authorised the Cane Commissioner to fix the price of sugar, regulate its stor­age, and take other steps.