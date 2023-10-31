Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Masihi leaders demand retrieval of church shops

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
MUZAFFARGARH  -  Masihi local and religious leaders demanded of the government to get the shops of Saint Merry Church retrieved from illegal occupants.

Talking to media here on Monday, PML N-Divi­sional President Minority Wing Wasim Shakir and Pastor Irfan Kanwal stated that despite the high court and civil court verdict in church’s favour, they could not get the possession so far. 

They told that on High Court orders, former DCs Amjad Shuaib Tareen and Ali Unan Qamar had de­cided in its (Church admin) favour after listening to occupants’ point of views, but unfortunately, il­legal occupants were still running these shops. 

They lamented that no local public office sup­ported them which has dejected the Masihis, add­ing that government departments function against encroachment with full might but in their case, these are using delaying tactics. 

After consultation with elders, the Masihi com­munity had decided to launch a protest against en­croachers of shops and they would stage a sit-in in front of the shops in near future and continue it till eviction of shops. 

They maintained that they would take this step after inaction of local and municipal committee at­titude.

