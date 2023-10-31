Minister calls for steps to protect water

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Monday said that every member of the society has to take steps to protect water to achieve sustainable development.

“We also worked on ‘Laser Land Levelling’ to utilise minimum quantity of water in irrigation sector,” Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik said while addressing the inaugural session of ‘PRE-COP28 Accelerating - The Water-Food-Climate Nexus Transformation Pathways for Pakistan” organised at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The minister said that it is the need of the hour to raise awareness among the public about the importance of water and water safety as water security is the secret of our bright and successful future.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott OBE, Ambassador Kingdom of the Netherlands Henny Fokel De Vries, Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski, Deputy High Commissioner, Australia High Commission Danielle Cashen, Mission Director USAID Kate Somvongsiri and Director General International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Mark Smith were also present on the occasion.

Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik said that water is essential for human life, forests, agriculture and all living things. Water security is deeply intertwined with climate security, water risks are intensifying around the world as climate change tightens its grip and shocks the planet’s hydrological system, he added.

The minister said that that water conservation is indispensable for improving agriculture, food system and for economic development. He said that in the new era of water risk, governments, businesses, water users and people from all sectors related to water must use all resources and effective measures to protect water.

Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik said that due to the lack of immediate and bold measures, water security could lead to further deterioration.

Mark Smith, Director General of IWMI, pointed out that although Pakistan only accounts for a negligible share of global emissions, the country bears a disproportionate burden of the impacts of climate change.

In his inaugural address, Dr Mark identified that although Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of the world’s planet-warming gases, it is still ranked as the eighth most vulnerable country to the climate crisis.

Danielle Cashen, Deputy High Commissioner of the Australian High Commission, stated that Pakistan is facing severe water scarcity. By 2025, only 36% of the population will have access to safely managed water and only 1% of wastewater will be treated. Maciej Pisarski, the Ambassador of Poland, emphasised the importance of focusing on issues that matter to both Poland and Pakistan to expand cooperation between the two countries. He suggested that addressing climate change together could provide a multitude of opportunities for collaboration.

On the occasion, Kate Somvongsiri, Mission Director for USAID, stated that addressing climate change is a global challenge that requires building linkages across populations, geographies, organisations, and sectors. She emphasised that the US government is committed to this approach.

While concluding the conference, Dr Mohsin Hafeez, director IWMI, said climate change poses a significant threat to our water, food, energy, and environmental systems.

Unfortunately, the way our govt departments and provinces are utilising water resources is inadequate to tackle Pakistan’s complex range of challenges. Hence, we must improve governance in all sectors to overcome these challenges.