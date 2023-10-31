Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Missing man found dead in well near Shah Bagh

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Rawalpindi  -   A man who went missing in the Kallar Syedan area was found dead in a deep well near Shah Bagh, according to sources on Monday. Muhammad Shafique had mysteriously disappeared a few days ago in Kallar Syedan.

His disappearance received significant media and public attention as he was a volleyball announcer, and a kidnapping case was registered with the Kallar Syedan Police Station, as per a police spokesman.

Sources stated that Muhammad Shafique left his home with a friend and did not return. His family approached the police after a failed search for his where abouts. Later, the man’s body was discovered in a deep well near the Shah Bagh area.

 Police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the hospital for an autopsy. Sources suggested that Muhammad Shafique was killed by unknown assailants, who then disposed of his body in the well.

 Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, has taken notice of the blind murder case and ordered DSP Kahuta and SHO PS Kallar Syedan to swiftly apprehend the killers. “Police have launched investigations into the blind murder case, and the culprits will be arrested soon,” said CPO.

Our Staff Reporter

