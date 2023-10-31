Nawaz Sharif to chair 'important' PML-N meeting today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will on Tuesday (today) preside over a high-level meeting of his own faction of Muslim League at Jati Umrah in Raiwind, near Lahore, after four years.

Party president Shehbaz Sharif, Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other leaders will attend the meeting.

Party sources said upcoming general elections is on top of the agenda of the meeting besides other “important” matters.

It is also learnt that provincial leadership of the party would present the names of the potential candidates for the forthcoming general elections.