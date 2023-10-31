Nawaz Sharif visits Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s residence

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and the PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to the residence of for­mer Federal Minister, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday. The PML-N’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also accompanied him. During the visit, Nawaz Sharif offered his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on the tragic loss of his son, Anza Tariq, in an accident. Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz prayed for the forgiveness of Anza Tariq and for his elevation to higher ranks. They also expressed their sincere condolences to Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and his grieving family.