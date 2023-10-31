Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Pakistan attaches great importance to friendly ties with Britain: Bugti

October 31, 2023
Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to friendly relations with Great Britain.

The interior minister and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott agreed to promote relations in various fields in a meeting held here.

Bugti said conducting peaceful, transparent and fair elections was the priority of caretaker government.

The ministry would provide all possible support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the elections, he added.

The minister said that the special role of the Pakistani community living in the UK in the development of both the countries was commendable.
 

