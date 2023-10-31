Pakistan earns $136.8m by exporting transport services during July-August

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $136.880 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows a decline of 9.96 percent as compared to $152.020 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed a decrease of 44 percent, going down from $35.840 million last year to $20.070 million during the months under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 69.74 percent from $28.120 million last year to $8.510 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 49.74 percent from $7.720 million to $11.560 million current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air transport witnessed nominal decline of 1.23 percent going down from $112.050 million last year to $110.670 million during July-August 2023. Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 1.77 percent, from $73.340 million to $72.040 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 33.65 percent, from $6.390 million to $4.240 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services increased by 6.40 percent from $32.320 million to $34.390 million. Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 111.11 percent going up from $2.520 million to $5.320 million during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed an increase of 3.57 percent from $0.840 million to $0.870 million, while export of postal and courier services decreased by 49.07 percent, from $1.610 million to $0.820 million, the data revealed.