Pakistan Embassy Qatar honours tennis champions Abubakar, Zohaib

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Muhammad Aejaz, extended his commenda­tions and honours to the emerging tennis sensa­tions, Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Ma­lik, for their remarkable achievements in the Qatar Asian Junior 14&U Ten­nis Championship held in Doha, Qatar.

The young Pakistani tennis duo received this distinguished recogni­tion from Ambassador Muhammad Aejaz, who not only praised their out­standing performances during the Asian Tennis Federation Junior Tennis event but also expressed optimism that they will continue to excel and bring further internation­al glory to Pakistan.

In a display of pride and support, the Pakistan Em­bassy Qatar celebrated these young athletes on their social media plat­forms, stating, “Congratula­tions Team Pakistan. Paki­stan’s young tennis players Abubakar and Zohaib won titles in 1st Qatar Asian Ju­nior 14&U Championships, in #Doha. We are proud of our young talent.”

In response, Abubakar and Zohaib expressed their gratitude to the Paki­stan Embassy in Qatar and Ambassador Muhammad Aejaz for this significant recognition, emphasizing its motivational impact on their dedication and en­thusiasm. They affirmed their commitment to their sport and expressed the need for comprehensive support from the govern­ment and the corporate sector to compete in a range of ATF and ITF Ju­nior events, thereby earn­ing crucial ranking points while challenging the best in the business.

Worth noting is the im­pressive success of Abuba­kar Talha, a student at FG Abid Majeed School repre­sentingWapda and SA Gar­dens, and Zohaib Afzal Ma­lik, a student of LGS Phase V DHA and representing SA Gardens, at the 1st Qatar Asian Junior 14&U Tennis Championship in Doha, Qatar. Abubakar clinched the title in both the singles and doubles events, triumphing over Kazakhstan’s Dias Tulep­bergenov and the doubles team of Ansar Niyetkaliyev and ZhantoreSanzharuly.

In the subsequent leg of the Asian Tennis Fed­eration Championship, Abubakar Talha secured another gold medal in the 14&U singles event. While Abubakar and Zo­haib earned silver med­als in the doubles event, the promising futures of these young tennis talents shine brightly. However, the key to their success lies in receiving support from the government, the Paki­stan Tennis Federation, and the corporate sector to help them realize their dreams of representing Pakistan in Grand Slam events and earn­ing a significant achieve­ment for their country.