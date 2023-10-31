Pakistan Embassy Qatar honours tennis champions Abubakar, Zohaib

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Muhammad Aejaz, extended his commendations and honours to the emerging tennis sensations, Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik, for their remarkable achievements in the Qatar Asian Junior 14&U Tennis Championship held in Doha, Qatar.
The young Pakistani tennis duo received this distinguished recognition from Ambassador Muhammad Aejaz, who not only praised their outstanding performances during the Asian Tennis Federation Junior Tennis event but also expressed optimism that they will continue to excel and bring further international glory to Pakistan.
In a display of pride and support, the Pakistan Embassy Qatar celebrated these young athletes on their social media platforms, stating, “Congratulations Team Pakistan. Pakistan’s young tennis players Abubakar and Zohaib won titles in 1st Qatar Asian Junior 14&U Championships, in #Doha. We are proud of our young talent.”
In response, Abubakar and Zohaib expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar and Ambassador Muhammad Aejaz for this significant recognition, emphasizing its motivational impact on their dedication and enthusiasm. They affirmed their commitment to their sport and expressed the need for comprehensive support from the government and the corporate sector to compete in a range of ATF and ITF Junior events, thereby earning crucial ranking points while challenging the best in the business.
Worth noting is the impressive success of Abubakar Talha, a student at FG Abid Majeed School representingWapda and SA Gardens, and Zohaib Afzal Malik, a student of LGS Phase V DHA and representing SA Gardens, at the 1st Qatar Asian Junior 14&U Tennis Championship in Doha, Qatar. Abubakar clinched the title in both the singles and doubles events, triumphing over Kazakhstan’s Dias Tulepbergenov and the doubles team of Ansar Niyetkaliyev and ZhantoreSanzharuly.
In the subsequent leg of the Asian Tennis Federation Championship, Abubakar Talha secured another gold medal in the 14&U singles event. While Abubakar and Zohaib earned silver medals in the doubles event, the promising futures of these young tennis talents shine brightly. However, the key to their success lies in receiving support from the government, the Pakistan Tennis Federation, and the corporate sector to help them realize their dreams of representing Pakistan in Grand Slam events and earning a significant achievement for their country.