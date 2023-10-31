Pakistan urges world to resolve refugees’ issue

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday it was only acting against illegal immigrants and was not discriminating against members of any nationality.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the decision to repatriate undocumented immigrants residing in Pakistan aligns with the country’s sovereign domestic laws and international principles. She was responding to the United Nations High Commissioner (UNHCR) statement, who urged the Pakistani government to halt the forced return of Afghan nationals, warning of a potential human rights crisis if action was not taken promptly.
The UNHCR spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, had said: “We call on them to continue offering protection to those in need and ensure that any future repatriations are conducted in a safe, dignified, and voluntary manner, in full accordance with international law.” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that this decision was made “in accordance with Pakistan’s sovereign domestic laws and in compliance with relevant international norms and principles.” “We have observed the press statement from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) applies to all undocumented foreign residents in Pakistan, regardless of their nationality or country of origin,” she added.