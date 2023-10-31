Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Pakistan urges world to resolve refugees’ issue

SHAFQAT ALI
October 31, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan said yesterday it was only acting against illegal immigrants and was not discriminating against members of any nationality.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch said the decision to repatriate undocument­ed immigrants residing in Pakistan aligns with the country’s sovereign domestic laws and internation­al principles. She was responding to the United Na­tions High Commissioner (UNHCR) statement, who urged the Pakistani government to halt the forced return of Afghan nationals, warning of a potential human rights crisis if action was not taken promptly.

The UNHCR spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, had said: “We call on them to continue offering pro­tection to those in need and ensure that any future repatriations are conducted in a safe, dignified, and voluntary manner, in full accordance with interna­tional law.” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that this decision was made “in accor­dance with Pakistan’s sovereign domestic laws and in compliance with relevant international norms and principles.” “We have observed the press state­ment from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Illegal Foreigners Repatria­tion Plan (IFRP) applies to all undocumented for­eign residents in Pakistan, regardless of their na­tionality or country of origin,” she added.

