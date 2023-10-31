“For all the tea in China, Great Britain could

not sell itself into tyranny over the colonies.”

–John Adams

The Boston Tea Party, a pivotal event in American history, unfolded on December 16, 1773. Fueled by growing discontent with British taxation policies, American colonists, disguised as Mohawk Indians, boarded three British ships in Boston Harbor. They proceeded to unload 342 chests of tea, valued at a considerable sum, into the water, protesting the British Tea Act of 1773. This audacious act of defiance demonstrated the colonists’ commitment to resisting unjust taxation without representation. It further stoked tensions between Britain and its American colonies, eventually leading to the American Revolutionary War and the quest for independence. The Boston Tea Party remains an enduring symbol of resistance to tyranny.