PML-N demands immediate elections

The PML-N has demanded immediate elections in the country.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal expressed these while talking to media after a party meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

“The party has invited applications from November onward from the candidates for contesting national and provincial assemblies elections and would hold a special general council at the Sharif Medical city on Nov 4 to express solidarity with the Palestinian people,” said Iqbal.

Briefing the media, the PML-N leader urged the courts to quash all the ‘fake’ cases against Nawaz Sharif and the elections should be held during the last week of January 2024.

He, without naming PTI chief, said the PMLN people were locked up in fake cases and now the PTI chairman should also be locked up in order to punish him for telling a lie.