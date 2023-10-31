Police arrest robbery gang, recover millions

Attock - Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in snatching cash and other valuables from people at gunpoint and recovered more than ten million rupees from their possession. DPO Attock, Sardar Ghayas Gul, announced this during a press conference at his office. On October 23, 2023, Shahzeb Khan, the son of Asmatullah Khan, made a call to 15 and reported that unknown robbers had snatched Rs 13,433,000 from him while he was en route to deposit it in the bank.

He further informed the police that, on his way to the bank, five unknown individuals armed with weapons suddenly blocked their van and stole all the cash before escaping. District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, swiftly responded to the incident. He formed a team under the supervision of SDPO Circle Hasan Abdal, led by SHO Saddar Hasanabdal Sub Inspector Zulfiqar Ali, with the task of arresting the unknown gang and recovering the stolen money.

DPO stated that a case was registered, and the investigation commenced. Through modern policing techniques and human resources, leveraging IT, conducting search operations, and working tirelessly day and night in the traditional police style, the police team swiftly arrested two main suspects of the gang: Muhammad Yasir Khan, the son of Muhammad Aslam Khan (gang leader), and Babar Khan, the son of Mansoor Khan, residents of Manan Garhi Phulgran Haveliyan Abbottabad. During the investigation, police recovered Rs 12,133,500, a pistol, and a shotgun from their possession.