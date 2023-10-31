Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Police arrest two with 11 stolen bikes

October 31, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Police have apprehended two motorcycle thieves and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession, according to a police spokesperson on Monday.

A team under the supervision of the SHO at Dhamial Police Station arrested two bike lifters, Hassan Abbas and Shakeel Anjum, and confiscated 11 stolen motorcycles along with other items.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. The Superintendent of Police, Saddar, emphasized that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be brought to justice. He noted that in compliance with the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against motorcycle and car theft had been intensified.

