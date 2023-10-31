Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Preserving sanctity of Prophethood crucial for strength of one’s faith: NA Speaker

Agencies
October 31, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday em­phasized that the love for the Holy Prophet, Peace be Upon Him, is an essential component of every Muslim’s faith. 

He stressed the importance of safe­guarding the sanctity associated with the Prophethood of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for the firmness of every Muslim’s belief. Fur­thermore, he asserted that faith in the final­ity of Prophethood and love for Prophethood surpasses all worldly relations. He made these remarks on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ghazi Ilim Deen Shaheed, who sacrificed his life to protect the sanctity of Prophethood.

