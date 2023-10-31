Progress of development schemes of ADP 2023-24 reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the ongoing development schemes of the annual development program 24-2023.

The DC said the ongoing devel­opment schemes should be com­pleted on time. In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, Assistant Director Tech­nical Muhammad Javed Sial, and Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center Dr Ahsan Firdous were present.

The DC said that the officers of the Buildings Departments should monitor the development schemes and all matters should be done transparently. He said that any ob­stacles in completing development schemes should be removed. The Deputy Commissioner said there will be no compromise on the qual­ity of development schemes.