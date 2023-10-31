Punjab caretaker govt presents Rs2076.2b budget for another 4 months

CEC, Punjab CM discuss arrangements for upcoming elections.

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab cabinet on Monday granted approv­al for the budget for the up­coming four months, spanning from November 2023 to Feb­ruary 2024.

The sanctioned budget stands at a substantial 2076.2 billion rupees, which includes a development expenditure of Rs 351 billion. A signifi­cant allocation of 50 billion rupees was approved to pro­vide relief to the province’s residents. Furthermore, sub­stantial allocations were ear­marked for key sectors as the health sector received an al­location of 208 billion rupees, while the education sector was allocated 222 billion ru­pees. Additionally, 10 billion rupees were set aside for the advancement of the agricul­tural sector.

The cabinet also committed Rs 1 billion 80 crore for the National Health Support Pro­gram and allocated Rs 5 bil­lion for Punjab textbooks. To address challenges related to climate change, 7 billion 30 crore rupees were earmarked for essential initiatives.

The finance secretary provided a compre­hensive briefing on the notable features of the forthcoming four-month budget, high­lighting the robust financial position and surplus resources of the Punjab govern­ment. It was underscored that the budget maintains a surplus, rather than a deficit. A significant milestone was achieved with the cabinet’s approval of implementing a minimum wage of Rs 32,000 for workers, effective from July 1, 2023.

The meeting also emphasized the need for anti-smog measures, particularly in areas such as Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Gu­jranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, and Kasur. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed a ze­ro-tolerance approach towards violations of these measures and directed Commis­sioners and Deputy Commissioners to rig­orously enforce regulations concerning smoke-emitting vehicles and brick kilns.

Stringent measures were advised for on­going construction projects, with an em­phasis on regular sprinkling of water and a strict prohibition on crop residue burn­ing. The Punjab Price Control for Essen­tial Commodities Ordinance 2023 also re­ceived Cabinet approval.

The meeting was attended by Provin­cial Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary, In­spector General of Police, Advocate General Punjab, Chairman of the Planning and De­velopment Board, Secretaries, and senior officers. Meanwhile, In a significant devel­opment regarding the conduct of upcom­ing general elections due in the last week of January next year, Chief Election Commis­sioner Sikandar Sultan Raja orchestrated a meeting on Monday to discuss the facilita­tion of free, fair and impartial elections, in­volving Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members in the deliberations.

The meeting jointly presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja took place at the chief Minister’s office here. A comprehen­sive assessment was conducted, evaluat­ing the arrangements made by the Election Commission and gauging the readiness of the Punjab government for the upcom­ing general elections. Participants also re­ceived briefings on the security measures in place. Both the caretaker Punjab gov­ernment and the Election Commission ex­pressed their unwavering commitment to ensuring peaceful, impartial, and equitable elections. A decision was made for the Pun­jab government to appoint a focal person for coordination with the ECP.

Sikandar Sultan Raja stressed the prox­imity of the general elections, emphasiz­ing the collective responsibility to ensure they are conducted freely and fairly with­in the stipulated time frame. He stated that the caretaker Punjab government will re­ceive full support in executing transparent elections. The CEC further stated that the delimitation phase is expected to conclude by November 30. He expressed his satis­faction with the steps taken by the Punjab government, led by caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged unwavering support to the Election Commission, assuring that foolproof arrangements will be implement­ed to ensure transparency in Punjab, follow­ing the ECP’s guidelines. He stressed that conducting transparent, free, and fair elec­tions is a national obligation that will be dil­igently fulfilled. The meeting was attend­ed by ECP members Nisar Ahmad Durrani (Sindh), Shah Muhammad Jatoi (Baloch­istan), Justice (R) Ikram Ullah Khan (KPK), Babar Hassan Bharwana (Punjab), special secretaries Dr. Asif Hussain and Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Provincial Election Commissioner (Punjab) Saeed Gull, Chief Secretary, Inspec­tor General of Police, Additional Chief Sec­retaries, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries, and others.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said that the upcoming elections in Punjab will encompass 141 constituencies of the Na­tional Assembly and 297 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly with 50 thousand polling stations established in Punjab.