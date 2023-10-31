Punjab caretaker govt presents Rs2076.2b budget for another 4 months

CEC, Punjab CM discuss arrangements for upcoming elections.
LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab cabinet on Monday granted approval for the budget for the upcoming four months, spanning from November 2023 to February 2024.
The sanctioned budget stands at a substantial 2076.2 billion rupees, which includes a development expenditure of Rs 351 billion. A significant allocation of 50 billion rupees was approved to provide relief to the province’s residents. Furthermore, substantial allocations were earmarked for key sectors as the health sector received an allocation of 208 billion rupees, while the education sector was allocated 222 billion rupees. Additionally, 10 billion rupees were set aside for the advancement of the agricultural sector.
The cabinet also committed Rs 1 billion 80 crore for the National Health Support Program and allocated Rs 5 billion for Punjab textbooks. To address challenges related to climate change, 7 billion 30 crore rupees were earmarked for essential initiatives.
The finance secretary provided a comprehensive briefing on the notable features of the forthcoming four-month budget, highlighting the robust financial position and surplus resources of the Punjab government. It was underscored that the budget maintains a surplus, rather than a deficit. A significant milestone was achieved with the cabinet’s approval of implementing a minimum wage of Rs 32,000 for workers, effective from July 1, 2023.
The meeting also emphasized the need for anti-smog measures, particularly in areas such as Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, and Kasur. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed a zero-tolerance approach towards violations of these measures and directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to rigorously enforce regulations concerning smoke-emitting vehicles and brick kilns.
Stringent measures were advised for ongoing construction projects, with an emphasis on regular sprinkling of water and a strict prohibition on crop residue burning. The Punjab Price Control for Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 also received Cabinet approval.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Advocate General Punjab, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, Secretaries, and senior officers. Meanwhile, In a significant development regarding the conduct of upcoming general elections due in the last week of January next year, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja orchestrated a meeting on Monday to discuss the facilitation of free, fair and impartial elections, involving Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members in the deliberations.
The meeting jointly presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja took place at the chief Minister’s office here. A comprehensive assessment was conducted, evaluating the arrangements made by the Election Commission and gauging the readiness of the Punjab government for the upcoming general elections. Participants also received briefings on the security measures in place. Both the caretaker Punjab government and the Election Commission expressed their unwavering commitment to ensuring peaceful, impartial, and equitable elections. A decision was made for the Punjab government to appoint a focal person for coordination with the ECP.
Sikandar Sultan Raja stressed the proximity of the general elections, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure they are conducted freely and fairly within the stipulated time frame. He stated that the caretaker Punjab government will receive full support in executing transparent elections. The CEC further stated that the delimitation phase is expected to conclude by November 30. He expressed his satisfaction with the steps taken by the Punjab government, led by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged unwavering support to the Election Commission, assuring that foolproof arrangements will be implemented to ensure transparency in Punjab, following the ECP’s guidelines. He stressed that conducting transparent, free, and fair elections is a national obligation that will be diligently fulfilled. The meeting was attended by ECP members Nisar Ahmad Durrani (Sindh), Shah Muhammad Jatoi (Balochistan), Justice (R) Ikram Ullah Khan (KPK), Babar Hassan Bharwana (Punjab), special secretaries Dr. Asif Hussain and Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Provincial Election Commissioner (Punjab) Saeed Gull, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries, and others.
Briefing the media after the meeting, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said that the upcoming elections in Punjab will encompass 141 constituencies of the National Assembly and 297 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly with 50 thousand polling stations established in Punjab.