RPO says police utilising all possible resources to ensure security of people

SARGODHA - Regional Police officer (RPO) Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui said on Monday that police were striving hard to control the crimes across the region and for this purpose, revolutionary steps were being taken.
He stated this while chairing a meeting regarding annual performance of Sargodha Police. All DPOs of the region attended the meeting.
The RPO was briefed that 162 most wanted gangs were busted in Sargodha region with the recovery of valuables.
Sharuk Kamal was also briefed that Sargodha region police also busted 6,226 proclaimed offenders and court absconders during the current year.
The police also traced 34 blind murder cases after using modern technology. RPO directed all DPOs concerned to focus on masses’ service.
PO KILLED BY UNIDENTIFIED OUTLAWS
A proclaimed offender was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws in Miani area, here on Monday.
Miani police said that Muhammad Nouman (39) was shot by some unidentified armed persons near Miani Adda over some unknown reasons. The accused was wanted by police in 27 cases of robbery, dacoity and other crimes. Further investigation was underway.
15 CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED
Police on Monday arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.
In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Moin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.Cases were registered against the accused.