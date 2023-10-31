RPO says police utilising all possible resources to ensure security of people

SARGODHA - Regional Police officer (RPO) Sargodha Sharuk Ka­mal Sidiqui said on Monday that police were striv­ing hard to control the crimes across the region and for this purpose, revolutionary steps were be­ing taken.

He stated this while chairing a meeting regard­ing annual performance of Sargodha Police. All DPOs of the region attended the meeting.

The RPO was briefed that 162 most wanted gangs were busted in Sargodha region with the re­covery of valuables.

Sharuk Kamal was also briefed that Sargodha re­gion police also busted 6,226 proclaimed offend­ers and court absconders during the current year.

The police also traced 34 blind murder cases after using modern technology. RPO directed all DPOs concerned to focus on masses’ service.

PO KILLED BY UNIDENTIFIED OUTLAWS

A proclaimed offender was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws in Miani area, here on Monday.

Miani police said that Muhammad Nouman (39) was shot by some unidentified armed persons near Miani Adda over some unknown reasons. The accused was wanted by police in 27 cases of rob­bery, dacoity and other crimes. Further investiga­tion was underway.

15 CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED

Police on Monday arrested 15 criminals includ­ing four proclaimed offenders and recovered ille­gal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police ar­rested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sul­tan and Moin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.Cases were registered against the accused.