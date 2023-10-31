Rupee weakens

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed 37-paisa depreciation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.57. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.6 and Rs 283.1 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 23 paisas to close at Rs296.40 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.17, according to the SBP. The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.87; whereas a decrease of 12- paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs339.82 as compared to the last closing of Rs339.94.