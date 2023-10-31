SBP decides to keep policy rate at 22pc

ISLAMABAD - The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan yesterday decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent and noted that inflation would decline in the months to come.

The committee noted that head­line inflation rose in September 2023 as expected. However, it is projected to decline in October and then main­tain a downward trajectory, especial­ly in the second half of the fiscal year. While the recent volatility in glob­al oil prices as well as the increase in gas tariffs from November 2023 pose some risks to the FY24 outlook for in­flation and the current account, the committee also noted some offsetting factors. These include the targeted fiscal consolidation in Q1; improve­ment in market availability of key commodities; and the alignment of interbank and open market exchange rates. The MPC noted the following key developments since its Septem­ber meeting. First, the initial esti­mates for Kharif crops are encourag­ing and will have positive effects on other key sectors of the economy. Sec­ond, the current account deficit nar­rowed considerably in August and September, which helped to stabilize the SBP’s FX reserves position amidst tepid external financing in these two months. Third, fiscal consolidation re­mained on track, with both fiscal and primary balances improving during Q1-FY24. Fourth, while core infla­tion remains sticky, inflation expec­tations of both consumers and busi­nesses improved in the latest pulse surveys. However, global oil prices remain quite volatile and the conflict in the Middle East makes its outlook even more uncertain.

In the light of these developments, the MPC emphasized on continuing with the tight monetary policy stance. The MPC reiterated its earlier view that the real policy rate is significantly positive on 12-month forward-look­ing basis and is appropriate to bring inflation down to the medium-term target of 5–7 percent by end-FY25. However, the MPC noted that this out­look is based on continued fiscal con­solidation and timely realization of planned external inflows.

REAL SECTOR

The recent data on economic activ­ity reinforces the MPC’s earlier ex­pectation of moderate growth for this year. In particular, the latest produc­tion estimates of major Kharif crops show considerable increase com­pared to last year. These improved crop output estimates are supported by higher fertilizer off-take and bet­ter availability of water. Also, moder­ate recovery in other key activity in­dicators like cement, POL and auto sales is gaining traction. Moreover, large-scale manufacturing (LSM) out­put has indicated a gradual improve­ment in the first two months of this year, with major contribution coming from domestic-oriented sectors.

The MPC noted a substantial im­provement in the current account bal­ance, as the deficit narrowed over 58 percent y/y to $947 million in Jul-Sep FY24, while almost levelling out in September 2023. Both exports and workers’ remittances improved in September over the preceding two months. The reforms related to ex­change companies introduced in early September, coupled with administra­tive actions against illicit market ac­tivities, also helped improve FX mar­ket sentiments and liquidity.