SC dismisses Punjab govt’s appeal

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed an ap­peal of Punjab government re­garding value assessment of land for District Hospital Mul­tan, while upheld the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC). A three-member bench head­ed by Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa heard the appeal of Punjab government. The court said that apparently there was no mistake in assessment of land value. The referee judge had fixed the price as Rs13,000 per ‘marla’ after viewing the record. Additional advocate general Punjab adopted the stance that district collector had assessed the land value owned by woman Ghazala Sal­eem as Rs 10,000 per ‘marla’. However, the referee judge in­creased the price to Rs13,000 while the LHC also maintained the same value. The AAG said that an identical case was al­ready pending and prayed the court to hear the cases togeth­er after clubbing them. After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the appeal.