Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SC dismisses Punjab govt’s appeal

SC dismisses Punjab govt’s appeal
Agencies
October 31, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed an ap­peal of Punjab government re­garding value assessment of land for District Hospital Mul­tan, while upheld the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC). A three-member bench head­ed by Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa heard the appeal of Punjab government. The court said that apparently there was no mistake in assessment of land value. The referee judge had fixed the price as Rs13,000 per ‘marla’ after viewing the record. Additional advocate general Punjab adopted the stance that district collector had assessed the land value owned by woman Ghazala Sal­eem as Rs 10,000 per ‘marla’. However, the referee judge in­creased the price to Rs13,000 while the LHC also maintained the same value. The AAG said that an identical case was al­ready pending and prayed the court to hear the cases togeth­er after clubbing them. After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the appeal.

Market forces determine sugar price, not Cane Commissioner, millers tell LHC

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023