Senators condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza

Rabbani says installing serving army officers in civilian depts not of caretaker govt’s mandate.

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker federal government came under fire in the Senate on Monday on allegations of making different appointments on key posi­tions and inducting serving military officers in civilian departments, be­yond its mandate.

The protest sit-in staged by Ba­lochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and civil society represen­tatives in front of the Parliament House to raise voice for the missing persons of Balochistan also came under discussion in the house.

“The caretaker government can only carry out day to day business and should desist from making ap­pointments, especially, of those of­ficers from the armed forces into ci­vilian institutions,” said PPP Senator Raza Rabbani while speaking in the house on a point of public concern.

He said that the caretaker gov­ernment has recently made two ap­pointments in NAB and then a serv­ing Lt Gen was made head of NADRA. He continued that there were reports in newspapers that now two serving military officers were being induct­ed in PIMS and Poly Clinic, the two largest tertiary care hospitals of the capital city. Rabbani said that now the issue of missing persons was not confined only to Balochistan, rather it had spread across the country. He added that death squads operated in the troubled province of the country.

He also suggested legislation by the parliament after general elec­tions to bring the intelligence agen­cies under the preview of law and called for ending the phenomenon of missing persons.

BNP-M Senator Naseema Eshan also emphasized that the families of the missing persons should at least be informed where their loved ones were and what was their crime?

Sarfraz Bugti in his response strongly advocated an “objective” parliamentary debate on the issue of missing persons. He called the term death squad a political slogan say­ing this was often used when elec­tions were around the corner. He added that banned terrorist organi­zations like BLA, BLF, UBA, BRA and Lashkar-e-Balochistan were actual­ly death squads operating in Baloch­istan, which had killed over 5,000 civilians. “These banned terrorist organizations have killed teachers, doctors, civilians, Punjabis, barbers and washer-men besides personnel of security forces.”

Bugti emphasized that there was a need to devise a strategy on how to equip the security forces to effec­tively counter the challenge of insur­gency. “And, if Senator Raza Rabbani is referring to a squad that has any facility from the state, then I think it is not appropriate… our Consti­tution is very clear that no private army can be kept.”

Referring to the sit-in, he said that the caretaker government would ne­gotiate with the protestors which included politicians, former law­makers and a sitting senator among them. On a point raised by PPP Sen­ator Shahadat Awan, Chairman Sen­ate Sadiq Sanjrani informed the house that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has conveyed to him that incumbent Leader of the House Ishaq Dar would continue with his position. However, the chair avoided divulging whether the inti­mation was in black and white and a new notification of the appointment had been issued or not.

Earlier, Senator Awan pointed out that Senator Dar had been repre­senting the last elected Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif in the house and questioned how he cannot represent the caretaker prime minister. Under the rules, the leader of the house represents the prime minister in the Senate on the latter’s nomination.

Speaking on the motion on the Pal­estine issue, Leader of the House Senator Dar condemned the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and said that Pa­kistan should urge the world to play its role for ensuring unconditional ceasefire of the conflict.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem also remarked that Pakistan should demand imme­diate ceasefire for stopping Israe­li bombing and an end to blockade in Gaza at a time when the UN Secu­rity Council was holding its session on the issue.