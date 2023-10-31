Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Several killed in German building site accident, says fire brigade

Agencies
October 31, 2023
International

BERLIN-At least three workers were killed in the northern German city of Hamburg on Monday when a scaffolding collapsed at a building site, with a fourth person believed trapped in the rubble, a fire brigade spokeswoman told AFP.
The spokeswoman said a fifth labourer had been critically injured in the accident, in which the scaffolding suddenly broke apart in an eight-storey-high elevator shaft shortly after 0800 GMT.
The fire brigade had initially said that five labourers had been killed and an unspecified number were buried in the wreckage of the disaster. The cause of the collapse was not yet clear.
“The rescue operation is running in high gear,” the spokeswoman said.
Some 70 emergency responders were at the site seeking to rescue the trapped worker. The nationality of the victims was not yet determined. The accident occurred in HafenCity, a once scruffy port district that has become one of the biggest urban construction projects in Europe.
The scaffolding came down at the Westfield Hamburg-Ueberseequartier, a business, residential and leisure development that is to include a major new cruise ship terminal when it is completed early next year.
The district combines new high-rise buildings with cafes, bars and riverside plazas designed to convert a previous industrial area into a lively quarter of Germany’s second city.

