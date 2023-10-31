Sindh approves Rs four billion for immigrants repatriation

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar allocated four billion rupees fund for repatriation of immigrants.

Provincial home secretary briefed a Sindh cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker chief minister, with regard to repatriation of illegal immigrants.

Caretaker CM urged to ensure return of the illegal immigrants to their countries in a better manner. He assured allocation of funds required for their return to home.

Provincial cabinet also formed a committee comprised of secretary general administration, finance department and representatives of transport.

“The committee will monitor expenditure on return of the immigrants,” chief minister’s spokesperson said.

Sindh’s CM also directed for activating police along with district administration.

Sindh Cabinet also approved compensation for the victims of Sakrand incident.

Cabinet approved eight million rupees for deceased and two million for the persons injured in the incident.





