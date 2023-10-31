Students complete Russian language course at AIOU

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila Ganich, appreciated the initiative of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in teaching foreign languages.

“Pakistan-Russia relations will improve by teaching the Russian language to Pakistani children,” the ambassador said at the ceremony for the distribution of the first batch of the Russian language course at AIOU. “Learning the Russian language in a short period of three months has shown that there is no shortage of talent among Pakistani people,” he added.