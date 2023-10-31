Tens of thousands in Canada cast ballots on Sikh independence from India

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Over 200,000 Canadian Sikhs exercised their vot­ing rights in the Khalistan Referendum, which took place in Surrey, British Columbia, as a tribute to the late Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar had served as the President of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey and tragically fell victim to assassination by Indian agents on June 18th. At the conclusion of October 29th phase II, voting, the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun addressed the gathering virtually from Washington DC and stated that Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder had exposed In­dia as a terror-sponsor­ing state before the whole world, as confirmed by Ca­nadian Prime Minister Jus­tin Trudeau.

Pannun said: “This is a war between Punjab and India in which the occu­pying force is using the violence while Sikhs are using the votes. SFJ is not taking down India with the bullets at this time, instead we are using bal­lots, the most potent weapon of this century to kill the Indian system which is responsible for the Genocide of tens of thousands of Sikhs.

Gurpatwant Singh Pan­nun added: “Over 60,000 strong turn out of voters in Phase II defied Naren­dra Modi government’s terror tactics to stop the Khalistan Referendum voting by stopping visas, cancelling identity and travel cards and threats of singling out family mem­bers of Khalistan sup­porters in Punjab.” An estimated 140,000 Ca­nadian Sikhs had tak­en part in the first phase of the Khalistan Referen­dum voting at the same Gurdwara in September this year but several thou­sands were unable to vote at the time of the conclu­sion of the voting and the second phase for 29th Oc­tober was announced to accommodate those who were unable to vote.

At the conclusion of the October 29th voting, two resolutions were passed by the gathering: with Ca­nadian Prime Minister Jus­tin Trudeau’s statement in Parliament that Indi­an agents are behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian High Com­missioner to Canada San­jay Verma should be ar­rested and prosecuted for conspiring and directing Nijjar’s assassination; to ensure that Verma is pros­ecuted for the assassina­tion of a Canadian Citizen, the Sikhs For Justice will invoke “Citizen’s Arrest” Clause of the Canadian law for which SFJ has allocated a budget of $100,000; and holding Delhi responsible for Genocide of Sikhs and attack on Sikhism, SFJ re­leased a new map extend­ing the boundaries of Sikh homeland to include In­dia’s Capital Delhi as part of Khalistan.