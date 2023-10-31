The True Face of India

In recent years, India has initiated a troubling offensive campaign characterised by targeted killings and violent acts directed at individuals who have spoken out against Indian atrocities. These incidents transcend geographical boundaries, indicating a wider pattern of unlawful and unchecked aggression by Indian authorities aimed at suppressing dissenting voices. This alarming trend is exemplified by a series of high-profile cases that have sent shockwaves across the international community.

One chilling example of this disturbing pattern is the tragic demise of Mr. Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, Canada. His life was abruptly cut short as he fell victim to a brutal shooting orchestrated by two masked gunmen in the bustling car park of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, located approximately 30 kilometres east of Vancouver. Mounting evidence strongly suggests the involvement of Indian agents in this heinous act, shedding light on the Indian government’s relentless pursuit of those it perceives as adversaries.

On October 11, 2023, the peaceful setting of the Noori-e-Madina Masjid in Mandike Guraya Chowk, Daska, was shattered when Maulana Shahid Latif, accompanied by another individual, fell victim to target killers while performing the Fajr prayers. This attack also left one more person injured. Indian media swiftly picked up the story, asserting that Maulana Shahid Latif had allegedly played a guiding role for a group of terrorists responsible for a terror attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016, which resulted in the loss of seven Indian Air Force personnel. Salutations to the sons of our land who tirelessly pursued this case, leading to the apprehension of the culprits within a mere 24 hours. The Punjab Police, aided by the exceptional expertise of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab and other agencies, not only cracked this case but also brought the perpetrators to justice. It has become evident that the hand of our neighbouring country, India, looms large behind these malevolent actions.

On September 8, 2023, another sombre and tragic incident unfolded as Muhammad Riaz, known by the alias Abu Qasim Kashmiri, was mercilessly gunned down while offering the Fajr prayer at Al-Quds Mosque near the Sabir Shaheed Stadium. His life was abruptly taken as assailants fired four bullets at him, resulting in his immediate demise. Mr. Riaz, originally hailing from Indian-Occupied Kashmir, had migrated to the Pakistani side of the disputed region in the late nineties, driven by his involvement in the struggle for self-determination and the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir. Tragically, threats loomed over him, intensified by the loss of his father and a brother to Indian forces. He was said to be one of the main plotters behind the January 2023 Dhangri attack.

These heart-wrenching incidents underscore India’s continued efforts to stifle any voice raised in support of the right to self-determination and the quest for freedom in Jammu and Kashmir. These efforts employ both regular and paramilitary forces and engage mercenaries in the process, a blatant violation of international laws and the peace of the world.

The list of targeted individuals does not end there. On May 6, 2023, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, chief of the Khalistan Commando Force, was shot dead in Lahore. On February 20, 2023, Bashir Ahmad Peer, a commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, allegedly responsible for recruitment and infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, fell to unknown gunmen in Rawalpindi. On February 26, 2023, Syed Khalid Raza, a prominent figure holding key positions in Al-Badr was killed by armed assailants. In March 2022, Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, one of the alleged hijackers of Indian Airlines flight IC 814, was reportedly shot dead in Karachi. On September 18, 2022, Laal Mohammad, allegedly linked to the Kashmiri freedom movement, was killed in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The international community must take a stand against these acts of violence and targeted assassinations, which not only undermine the principles of peace and stability but also violate the very essence of human rights. India’s recent actions have raised serious concerns on the international stage, as it appears to have disregarded international laws, human rights principles, and demonstrated an irresponsible attitude. The notion of “might is right” seems to be guiding India’s approach, highlighting a concerning lack of respect for international laws and the sovereignty of other nations. India’s actions have shown a clear disdain for internationally established norms, values, and settled laws governing the resolution of issues and conflicts. This reckless behaviour threatens global stability and the principles upon which the international community has built a framework for peaceful coexistence.

One glaring aspect of India’s response is the manner in which it has religiously employed a narrative strategy that involves vehemently and confidently propagating a version of events, even if it involves distorting the truth. The tactic of “tell lies as much as you can” seems to be a guiding principle, creating a narrative that seeks to deflect attention from India’s own actions by placing blame on external actors.

A significant part of this narrative centres around India’s consistent portrayal of Pakistan as a supporter of terrorists, attempting to divert attention from its own unabated and countless streak of terrorist activities. The strategy involves projecting an image of victimhood while simultaneously pointing fingers and firing bullets at neighbouring nations. This approach not only serves to obfuscate the truth but also raises concerns about the credibility of India’s stance on regional security and stability. The glorification of violent incidents, coupled with a narrative that seeks to mislead the international community, may have detrimental consequences for the broader diplomatic landscape. It risks exacerbating tensions, deepening mistrust between nations, and hindering collaborative efforts to address shared challenges, such as terrorism.

India should heed the warning that if someone ignites a fire to burn down another’s home, it may ultimately spread to their own. India’s current actions seem to be playing with fire, and this approach is unlikely to bring peace and stability to the world; instead, it may result in more disruption and chaos. The international community now possesses sufficient evidence to see the true face of India, which is cruel, ruthless, and responsible for these killings. It is the collective responsibility of nations to take action to prevent India from potentially destabilizing world peace.