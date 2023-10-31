Three members of dacoit gang held

SIALKOT - District police arrested three accused members of a robber gang and recovered cash Rs2.1 million, gold, weapons from their possession.

Daska police said that the team led by District Superintendent (DSP)/OCU Sialkot Mehmood-ul-Hassan Rana raided and held three members of dacoit gang--ring leader Muhammad Shehzad alias Soola, Umair and Rashid.

The police recovered cash Rs2.1-million, 15-tola gold jewelry, 3 pistols and several bullets from them.

The accused were wanted by the police in 15 different cases of theft and robbery.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

REHABILITATION OF DRUG ADDICTS CONTINUES ACROSS THE DISTRICT:DPO

The rehabilitation of drug addicts continues across the district on the direction of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, said District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal here on Monday.

The DPO highlighted that Sialkot Police provided treatment to 427 drug addicts where as 11 people returned to real life after recovery.