Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three members of dacoit gang held

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  District police arrested three accused members of a robber gang and recovered cash Rs2.1 million, gold, weapons from their possession.

Daska police said that the team led by District Superintendent (DSP)/OCU Sialkot Mehmood-ul-Hassan Rana raided and held three members of dacoit gang--ring leader Muhammad Shehzad alias Soola, Umair and Rashid.

The police recovered cash Rs2.1-million, 15-tola gold jewelry, 3 pistols and several bullets from them.

The accused were wanted by the police in 15 different cases of theft and robbery.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

REHABILITATION OF DRUG ADDICTS CONTINUES ACROSS THE DISTRICT:DPO

The rehabilitation of drug addicts continues across the district on the direction of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, said District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal here on Monday.

Beggars causing problems for citizens

The DPO highlighted that Sialkot Police provided treatment to 427 drug addicts where as 11 people returned to real life after recovery.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023