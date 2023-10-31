Upto 172pc raise in gas tariff for domestic users from Nov 1st

After cabinet intervention, ECC allows upto 193pc raise in gas charges for industries and 100pc for CNG sector from Nov 1 n Bugti says illegal refugees repatriation policy is not for Afghan specific n Solangi says illegal Afghan residents to be kept in holding centres before return to home country n Rejects impression interim govt has any political agenda.
ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government Monday approved a hike from 29 percent to 172 percent for domestic gas consumers, up to 193.33 percent for industries and 100 percent for CNG sector effective from November 1.
“The federal government has approved increase in price of natural gas for different categories of the consumers as advised by the OGRA with effective from 1st November, 2023,” said a statement issued by the Petroleum Division.
The 57% of the domestic gas connections fall in the protected category where there is no increase in gas price. Fixed bill of only Rs.400 per month is being introduced. It is still ensured that the monthly bill of protected class does not exceed Rs.900 on a consumption of 0.9 hm3 in a month. For unprotected categories, tariff is increased on a progressive basis with higher income households paying higher tariff.
The decision not to allow the major increase in gas tariffs was made during a cabinet meeting which was chaired by Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar with the executive body directing the relevant authorities to review the gas price hike further. Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on October 23 had considered the summary submitted by the Petroleum Division and approved the increase in the natural gas prices. However, yesterday the federal cabinet referred the summary back to the ECC for reconsideration and the ECC approved the revised natural gas prices. It is to be mentioned here that the government had earlier approved a hike of 3900 percent in the fixed monthly gas charges for the poorest protected consumers.
In the case of the cabinet’s approval, the non-protected domestic consumers would have seen the gas tariff increase up to 173 percent, 136.4 percent for commercial, 86.4 percent for export, and 117 percent for the non-export industry.
Following the ECC’s nod, the fixed monthly charges for protected consumers were increased from Rs10 to Rs400, for non-protected from Rs460 to Rs1,000 and for higher slabs up to Rs2,000. Caretaker Interior Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along with Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan and Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah was giving details of the cabinet meeting decisions here.
He said that the cabinet had refuted the impression that only Afghan citizens residing illegally across Pakistan are being repatriated from the country and made it clear that only illegals are being repatriated.
About two lakh Afghans have so far been repatriated, the minister informed saying the repatriated people can re-enter Pakistan after the proper documentation. Bugti said after the deadline, those owners of buildings and homes who rented out accommodations to illegal Afghans would also be arrested and dealt under the law.
He said while repatriation no Afghan including women and children would be mistreated by authorities. Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Solangi said that data is being prepared for the repatriation of illegal residents in the country.
He said under the government’s repatriation policy, illegal Afghan residents will be kept in holding centers, nearest to their home stations, for two to three days from where they will leave to their own country.
He also said all kind of facilities, including medical, are being ensured to these holding centers. He said to monitor the whole process, a special system is being introduced.
Solangi said in this regard, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has already accorded approval to a work plan.
He said the interim government has no political agenda and it is doing the work under constitutional domain.
He categorically rejected the news regarding a political meeting with Shafqat Mehmood.
On the occasion, Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan said Primary Health Care Revamp Project has been started with the major focus of revamping Basic Health Units deteriorated due to militancy and floods.
Responding to a question, he said all recruitments in hospitals will be made on merit.
Highlighting the steps taken to upgrade the health sector of the country, he said insulators have been installed in the hospitals coupled with the MRI machines.
To a question, Additional Secretary Religious Affairs Ministry Syed Ata-ur-Rehman informed that the pending amount of 5.5 billion rupees will be disbursed to PIA.
He said under the proposed Hajj policy, the Sponsorship Hajj will remain intact.
He said under this scheme, around 25000 people will perform Hajj through government scheme while 44000 people will be accommodated from the private Hajj scheme.
Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah told the media that all those who are Afghan artists, singers and cultural performers would be given Pakistani visa as their life is in danger under the Taliban rule in Kabul.