Upto 172pc raise in gas tariff for domestic users from Nov 1st

After cabinet intervention, ECC allows upto 193pc raise in gas charges for industries and 100pc for CNG sector from Nov 1 n Bugti says illegal refugees repatriation policy is not for Afghan specific n Solangi says illegal Afghan residents to be kept in holding centres before return to home country n Rejects impression interim govt has any political agenda.

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government Mon­day approved a hike from 29 per­cent to 172 percent for domestic gas consumers, up to 193.33 per­cent for industries and 100 per­cent for CNG sector effective from November 1.

“The federal government has approved increase in price of natural gas for different cate­gories of the consumers as ad­vised by the OGRA with effective from 1st November, 2023,” said a statement issued by the Petro­leum Division.

The 57% of the domestic gas connections fall in the protect­ed category where there is no in­crease in gas price. Fixed bill of only Rs.400 per month is being introduced. It is still ensured that the monthly bill of protected class does not exceed Rs.900 on a con­sumption of 0.9 hm3 in a month. For unprotected categories, tar­iff is increased on a progressive basis with higher income house­holds paying higher tariff.

The decision not to allow the major increase in gas tariffs was made during a cabinet meeting which was chaired by Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar with the executive body di­recting the relevant authorities to review the gas price hike fur­ther. Earlier, the Economic Co­ordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on October 23 had considered the summary sub­mitted by the Petroleum Di­vision and approved the in­crease in the natural gas prices. However, yesterday the feder­al cabinet referred the summa­ry back to the ECC for reconsid­eration and the ECC approved the revised natural gas pric­es. It is to be mentioned here that the government had earli­er approved a hike of 3900 per­cent in the fixed monthly gas charges for the poorest pro­tected consumers.

In the case of the cabinet’s ap­proval, the non-protected do­mestic consumers would have seen the gas tariff increase up to 173 percent, 136.4 percent for commercial, 86.4 percent for export, and 117 percent for the non-export industry.

Following the ECC’s nod, the fixed monthly charges for pro­tected consumers were in­creased from Rs10 to Rs400, for non-protected from Rs460 to Rs1,000 and for higher slabs up to Rs2,000. Caretaker Inte­rior Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along with Caretaker Minister for Information and Broad­casting Murtaza Solangi, Care­taker Health Minister Dr. Na­deem Jan and Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah was giving details of the cabinet meeting deci­sions here.

He said that the cabinet had refuted the impression that only Afghan citizens residing illegal­ly across Pakistan are being re­patriated from the country and made it clear that only illegals are being repatriated.

About two lakh Afghans have so far been repatriated, the min­ister informed saying the re­patriated people can re-enter Pakistan after the proper doc­umentation. Bugti said after the deadline, those owners of build­ings and homes who rented out accommodations to illegal Af­ghans would also be arrested and dealt under the law.

He said while repatriation no Afghan including women and children would be mistreated by authorities. Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Solangi said that data is being prepared for the repatriation of illegal resi­dents in the country.

He said under the govern­ment’s repatriation policy, il­legal Afghan residents will be kept in holding centers, nearest to their home stations, for two to three days from where they will leave to their own country.

He also said all kind of facili­ties, including medical, are be­ing ensured to these holding centers. He said to monitor the whole process, a special system is being introduced.

Solangi said in this regard, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has already accorded ap­proval to a work plan.

He said the interim govern­ment has no political agenda and it is doing the work under constitutional domain.

He categorically rejected the news regarding a political meet­ing with Shafqat Mehmood.

On the occasion, Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan said Primary Health Care Re­vamp Project has been started with the major focus of revamp­ing Basic Health Units dete­riorated due to militancy and floods.

Responding to a question, he said all recruitments in hospi­tals will be made on merit.

Highlighting the steps taken to upgrade the health sector of the country, he said insula­tors have been installed in the hospitals coupled with the MRI machines.

To a question, Additional Sec­retary Religious Affairs Min­istry Syed Ata-ur-Rehman in­formed that the pending amount of 5.5 billion rupees will be disbursed to PIA.

He said under the proposed Hajj policy, the Sponsorship Hajj will remain intact.

He said under this scheme, around 25000 people will per­form Hajj through government scheme while 44000 people will be accommodated from the pri­vate Hajj scheme.

Minister for National Heri­tage and Culture Jamal Shah told the media that all those who are Afghan artists, singers and cultural performers would be given Pakistani visa as their life is in danger under the Tali­ban rule in Kabul.