US announces ‘strongest global action yet’ on Artificial Intelligence safety

WASHINGTON-The White House has announced what it is calling “the most significant actions ever taken by any government to advance the field of AI safety.”

An executive order from President Biden requires Artificial Intelligence (AI) developers to share safety results with the US government. It places the US at the centre of the global debate on AI governance. However, this is a position the UK government hoped a summit it is hosting this week would allow it to hold. The two-day meeting begins on 1 November at Bletchley Park. It has been prompted by concerns that the rapid advance of AI systems could lead to problems such as the development of more deadly bio-weapons and more paralysing cyber attacks. Alex Krasodomski, senior research associate at Chatham House, told the BBC the executive order showed the US considered itself the leader in terms of how to address such threats. In a statement, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed said the US had issued “the strongest set of actions any government in the world has ever taken on AI safety, security, and trust”. The measures include

Creating new safety and security standards for AI, including measures that require AI companies to share safety test results with the federal government. Protecting consumer privacy, by creating guidelines that agencies can use to evaluate privacy techniques used in AI.

Helping to stop AI algorithms discriminate and creating best practices on the appropriate role of AI in the justice system.

Creating a program to evaluate potentially harmful AI related healthcare practices and creating resources on how educators can responsibly use AI tools. Working with international partners to implement AI standards around the world. The Biden administration is also taking steps to beef up its AI workforce. From today, workers with AI expertise can find relevant openings in the federal government on AI.gov. Mr Krasodomski said the order was “really important”, but one that “doesn’t necessarily run in-line with the UK’s objectives and aims for the summit”.