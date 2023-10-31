Will Smith believes he and Jada Pinkett never want a divorce amid seven-year separation

LOS ANGELES-Jada Pinkett Smith has recently left fans in shock after she opened up about her and husband Will Smith separation back in 2016 in her new memoir, Worthy. A source told Life & Style magazine, Will was disappointed to know that the details of their marital problems were shared publicly by his estranged wife Jada. “It’s been so difficult for Will to stand by and hear all the things Jada’s been saying about him and their relationship,” dished an insider. Source spilled to the outlet, “A part of Will wanted to believe they could work it out.” “Jada wrote in her tell-all that they were ‘basically broken up,’ but Will didn’t see it that way. No, they were giving each other space and figuring things out,” explained an insider. Source mentioned, “Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce.” “Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become,” added an insider. Earlier, speaking to OK! Jada pointed out that she and Will have been “doing some really heavy-duty work together”. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she stated.