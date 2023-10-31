Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Winter festival showcases aquatic, wildlife bio-diversity

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
LAHORE  -  Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department on Monday continued for the second day, 15-day winter festival to showcase aquat­ic and wildlife bio-diversity here in Jallo Park.

The festival has been organised to raise aware­ness about the survival and protection of aquatic and wildlife. Punjab Sec­retary of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Mudassir Waheed, DG Fisheries Dr. Sikandar Hayat, Chief For­estry Central Zone Javed Gul, and Director of Aqua­culture Fisheries Dr. Mu­hammad Abid also attend­ed the activity on Monday.

DG Fisheries Dr. Sikan­dar Hayat and Chief Cen­tral Zone Forest Javed Gul said in a joint statement that the winter festival will be of great interest to the citizens. Director Aqua Culture Dr. Muhammad Abid said that the purpose of organizing such a festi­val is to provide cheap en­tertainment to the public.

