Winter festival showcases aquatic, wildlife bio-diversity

LAHORE - Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department on Monday continued for the second day, 15-day winter festival to showcase aquatic and wildlife bio-diversity here in Jallo Park.
The festival has been organised to raise awareness about the survival and protection of aquatic and wildlife. Punjab Secretary of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Mudassir Waheed, DG Fisheries Dr. Sikandar Hayat, Chief Forestry Central Zone Javed Gul, and Director of Aquaculture Fisheries Dr. Muhammad Abid also attended the activity on Monday.
DG Fisheries Dr. Sikandar Hayat and Chief Central Zone Forest Javed Gul said in a joint statement that the winter festival will be of great interest to the citizens. Director Aqua Culture Dr. Muhammad Abid said that the purpose of organizing such a festival is to provide cheap entertainment to the public.