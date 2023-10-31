XWDiscos seek Nepra’s nod for transfer of Rs22.56b add’l burden to power consumers

ISLAMABAD-Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDiscos) have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s nod for the transfer of additional burden of Rs22.56 billion to the electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustments.

The companies have asked for this permission on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee, and FCA impact on T&D losses for the first quarter (July to September) of 2023-24. In its petition submitted with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the transfer of Rs22.56 billion to electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustments.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed the petition on behalf of Discos. If the authority approves this positive adjustment, then it will apply to all Discos customers, except lifeline customers.

Out of the total additional amount of Rs22.56 billion, Discos asked for permission to collect Rs12.126 billion from its clients as capacity charges. This will be allocated to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to cover the cost of electricity that power distribution companies (Discos) did not inject into the national demand due to system constraints or low electricity requirements.

In addition, consumers will also pay Rs4.617 billion as variable operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, Rs6.617 billion for transmission and distribution (T&D) losses on monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA), and Rs10.247 billion for use of system charges and market operator fee. It is to be noted that as per the decision of the authority on November 3, 2021, regarding the motion filed by the federal government with respect to the Winter Incentive Package for Electricity Consumers on Incremental Consumption of XWDISCOs & K-Electric it was decided, “No quarterly adjustments would be applicable on incremental consumption.” The impact of incremental units for the quarter has been worked out at a negative Rs11.047 billion. It is the cost of units purchased for the industrial incremental sale.

The data shared with NEPRA by CPPA-G indicates that IESCO demanded recovery of Rs5.542 billion, LESCO Rs10.308 billion, FESCO Rs4.189 billion, PESCO Rs2.096 billion, TESCO Rs 1.195 billion, HESCO Rs1.056 billion, SEPCO Rs926 million. MEPCO and QESCO have shown savings of Rs520 million and Rs2.625 billion respectively. Nepra will be holding a public hearing on the CPPA-G petition on November 14. Usually, the positive adjustments on account of quarterly adjustment are recovered from the consumers in three months.