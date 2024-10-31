Thursday, October 31, 2024
13,538 citizens get services at Sialkot Police Khidmat Markaz

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  As many as 13,538 citizens got benefit from various services being provided at the Khidmat Markaz Sialkot during the last week. Police said here on Wednesday, the process of providing 14 facilities to the citizens including driving licence, police character certificate etc under one roof was going on in a dignified manner. Police service centres were remained open round the clock for the convenience of locals. During the last week, Sialkot Police Khidmat Markaz issued 930 character certificates, conducted 344 police general verification, 35 missing reports, 2,265 e-sign tests and 2,096 road tests.

Polio vaccination continues in Sialkot

A five-day anti-polio campaign in the district entered the third day. Deputy Commissioner (DC)uhammad Zulqarnain said that on the second day 248,672 children were vaccinated against polio while a total of 508,902 children had been given polio vaccination in the first two days. The DC said that during the campaign, 795,877 children would be administered polio drops. He said that so far 64 percent of children had been administered the vaccine.

Health CEO inspects polio drive in Cholistan

Our Staff Reporter

