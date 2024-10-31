Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

168 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Health Department reported 168 new dengue cases across Punjab on Wednesday. According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi is the hardest-hit area, recording 162 cases. Meanwhile, Chakwal logged two cases. The cities of Lahore, Attock, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin recorded one new case each. Over the past week, Punjab identified 917 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 5445. In response, the Health Department reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine supplies, were available across public hospitals. For inquiries, treatment information, or to report dengue-related concerns, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscore the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases across the province.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1730354492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024