17th CNS Amateur Golf Cup tees off today at Margalla Greens

LAHORE - The 17th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup is set to begin today (Thursday) at the Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) in Islamabad, where top amateur golfers from across Pakistan will compete in the renowned tournament. In a press briefing held ahead of the event, Pakistan Navy’s Commander North and Patron of Pakistan Navy Golf (North), Commodore Saqib Ilyas, joined by MGGC Administrator Commander (R) Majid Satti and Senior Manager Serena Hotels Sidra Zaheer, highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s dedication to promoting golf as a premier sport in Pakistan. Commodore Ilyas emphasized that supporting and organizing such a prominent golf championship aligns with Pakistan Navy’s commitment to fostering sportsmanship and athleticism within and beyond the armed forces. “The CNS Amateur Golf Cup has become a platform for healthy competition, providing an opportunity to project a positive image of Pakistan on an international level,” said Commodore Ilyas. “Our mission is to encourage participation from both service members and civilians to elevate the standards of sports in Pakistan.”