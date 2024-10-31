1st consignment of Pak-made tractors reaches Tanzania

ISLAMABAD - In a significant boost for Pakistan’s export sector, the first consignment of Pakistani-made tractors arrived in Tanzania Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the country’s trade relations with East Africa.

This development comes as a result of concerted efforts led by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Multiwala, and Secretary TDAP Shehyar Taj. The import process was facilitated by Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya, particularly in Nairobi, where High Commissioner Ibrar Hussain and Commercial Counsellor Adeela Younis coordinated closely with the Kenyan-Tanzania-based Masai Trekta Company Ltd to make the transaction successful.

Masai Trekta Company Ltd, having recently opened its tractor distribution head office in Tanzania, has become a key partner in distributing Pakistani ATS tractors across Tanzania and potentially expanding further across the region. The tractors were imported from Pak-Tractors House, a prominent manufacturing company based in Lahore. The arrival of these tractors is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s export portfolio in East Africa and opens up the possibility for an increase in tractor exports to Tanzania and neighboring countries.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan praised the collaborative efforts between government officials, TDAP, and the Pakistani High Commission in Nairobi, expressing hope that this achievement would inspire similar partnerships in the future. He emphasized that such trade developments not only support Pakistan’s manufacturing sector but also enhance the nation’s economic footprint in the African market. This accomplishment reflects Pakistan’s commitment to expanding trade partnerships globally, with a strong focus on Africa. The partnership with Masai Trekta Company Ltd is expected to drive further export growth, benefitting Pakistan’s agricultural machinery sector and providing East Africa with high-quality, reliable equipment.