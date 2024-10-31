3rd phase of drug-free Peshawar drive from November 7

Peshawar - Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud announced on Wednesday that the third phase of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign will start on November 7 and continue until November 14.

Under the week-long campaign, the district administration and relevant departments will conduct crackdowns against drug addicts and aim to shift an estimated 2,000 drug addicts in the city to rehabilitation centers. He made these remarks while addressing a function as a special guest at an event organized at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar to raise awareness about drugs.

The commissioner stated that at a major event at the end of the campaign, the KP Chief Minister will distribute cash prizes and certificates to those who have shown outstanding performance in raising awareness about drugs.

He reported that a total of 2,400 drug addicts had been treated in the first and second phases of the campaign, and they are now living normal lives. He also commended Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University for its efforts in creating awareness in society.

During the event, university students presented sketches and tableaux focused on awareness, while the well-known Dr. Ali Mufti, a drug expert and psychologist, delivered a special lecture about the negative aspects of drugs and preventive measures.