9th Essa Lab Trophy Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament from Nov 6

LAHORE - Shahida Parveen Kiani, President of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basketball Club, has announced the schedule for the 9th Essa Lab Trophy Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, held under the patronage of the Sindh Olympic Association. The tournament will kick off on November 6 at 5 PM, to be inaugurated by Essa Lab’s CEO, Dr Prof Commander Farhan Essa Abdullah. The girls’ competition will follow a 3x3 format, while the boys’ matches will be held in a full-court format. The girls’ games will take place from November 6 to 8, with the boys’ tournament running from November 12 to 18. Shahida Parveen Kiani has instructed interested teams to confirm participation by November 2. Girls’ teams should contact Organizing Secretary Zaeema Khatoon at 03322350525, and boys’ teams should reach Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya at 03009247212. As in previous years, there is no participation fee for the tournament. Additionally, to ensure the smooth execution of the event, a committee has been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Arambagh, Mantasha Azhar, with representatives from the SSWMB, Saddar Town Municipal Corporation, and Arambagh Police included. Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi from the Karachi Shooting Ball Association will serve as the media coordinator, Barrister Ghulam Abbas Jamal will coordinate the boys’ tournament, while Government National College’s DPE Saeeda Iftikhar will coordinate the girls’ event.

Aamna Maryam of Essa Lab will serve as the tournament’s focal person.